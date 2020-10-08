Profesor humilla a alumna por amamantar a su bebé durante clase en línea

Marissa Mares, madre y estudiante universitaria dijo que se sintió humillada cuando un profesor le prohibió amamantar a su bebé durante una clase en línea.
La joven universitaria del Fresno City College, de California, Estados Unidos, contó que el maestro les envió un correo electrónico donde les especificó las nuevas reglas de su clase virtual.
Una de las normas indicaba que los alumnos debían encender la cámara y el micrófono de su computadora durante la clase en línea.
Por lo anterior, Marissa le explicó a su profesor que tenía la necesidad de apagar tanto su cámara como su micrófono por un momento para amamantar a su hija de 10 meses, pero rechazó su petición.
“Me alegra saber que puede tener la cámara y el micrófono encendidos, pero no amamante a su hija durante la clase porque no es lo que debería hacer. Solo hazlo después de clase”, respondió el maestro.
De acuerdo con la denuncia de la joven madre, el docente no sólo le prohibió amamantar a su bebé, sino también la exhibió en la clase, por lo que se sintió humillada.
Marissa Mares acudió con la coordinadora de la facultad para denunciar la actitud del profesor, quien después ofreció disculpas.
“Lamento las molestias con respecto a su intención de amamantar a su bebé. De ahora en adelante, tiene derecho a amamantar a su bebé en cualquier momento durante la clase”, señaló el docente en un correo electrónico.
Tras lo ocurrido, Mares publicó una fotografía en su cuenta de Instagram para demostrar que es capaz de cumplir con sus estudios mientras alimenta a su bebé.
“No quería publicar esta imagen porque solo la quería para mí, pero quería mostrar que puedo concentrarme en clase, mientras amamanto a mi bebé”. “(…) Las mamás que amamantan, y cualquier mamá que esté tratando de hacer malabarismos con la universidad, el trabajo y un niño, deben ser elogiadas, no menospreciadas y humilladas. Amo a mi bebé y elegiría su salud sobre cualquier cosa o persona. ¡Cualquier día de cualquier semana!”, escribió.
I never write long posts but this is a good one! • • • I didn’t want to post this picture because I just wanted it for me but I just wanted to show that I CAN focus in class WHILE breastfeeding my child. My professor changed the requirements for class & said we needed to have our camera & microphone on in order to receive credit for the attendance part of class. I told him I obviously don’t have a problem with having my camera & microphone on but I might need to turn them off to feed my daughter from time to time. His response was “that’s not what you should be doing during class. Do that on your own time.” I didn’t respond & went to class about a half hour later. The first thing he says to the whole class in our zoom meeting was “I got this really weird email from a student stating she needed to do inappropriate things during lecture time. You guys need to understand that you have priorities now and you need to put all those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you and give your full attention in my class.” If you know me, you know how pissed this made me. It was one thing to send the email telling me what I can and can’t do in my house with my child. But it’s a whole other thing when he announced a “weird” email was received about “inappropriate” things. I felt so unmotivated during class I was so hurt that an actual human said these things about me & my breastfed baby in public to other students. I was humiliated. Then I realized, he should be humiliated. He discriminated against me and many others when he said “put those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you” like what the fuck?! This is a child we are talking about not our phones or TVs or any other THING. I am so so happy my cousin has helped me with taking action with this & got me in contact with some of her friends who got me in contact with people they know. I hope this man thinks before he decides to continue with his career, if he even has one anymore. Breastfeeding mamas &any mama that is trying to juggle school, work, & a child should be praised not put down & humiliated. I love my baby & would choose her health over anything or anyone, any day of any week!
Breastfeeding is the best thing I have ever decided. But it was not what I expected at all. I had every person in the world warning me of what to expect just so I would be ready but I still didn’t expect to be sitting for hours throughout the day with a little human attached to me. I also was not expecting to have such a bigger connection with my baby because of breastfeeding. It’s such an amazing thing that I make her food. My body makes the milk she needs if she’s not feeling well. My body senses when she’s hungry & my body starts lactating to her cries or her whines. It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to feed her with my body. The nights she would wake up every hour & a half were the toughest! Having to sit in pain from my stitches & from fracturing my tailbone while pushing her out & also being tired was so hard I thought those nights would never end & now they seem so far gone. I’m still in pain with my fractured tailbone & I can’t sit down too fast or stand up too fast but I can walk normal now & sit normal so it makes it so much easier. Breastfeeding is such an amazing & beautiful & tiring experience to share with my babygirl. I’m so happy I chose this way. I wouldn’t want anything else for her ❤️
