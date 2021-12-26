¡Impresionante! ‘Don’t Look Up’ de Netflix rompe redes sociales

La nueva película “Don’tLookUp” o “No mires arriba” de Netflix ha desatado la euforia en redes sociales.

Los actores Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence , Meryl Streep , Kate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, lograron enganchar al público de la plataforma de streaming.



Leonardo DiCaprio absolute poured his heart out in this scene in Don't Look Up

Give this man his flowers while he is still alive..What a legend#DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/mXMieNgogA

— Jackson Films (@JacksonYT15) December 24, 2021

En redes sociales, los cinéfilos mencionaron que se han sentido identificados con la película de sátira con un humor.



This is a Kate Dibiasky stan account#DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/kbSSmjJWsO

— Lay ? ceo of Peeta Mellark supremacy (@Yellowmellark) December 25, 2021

Además, los fans de Jennifer Lawrence y Ariana Grande, quedaron sorprendidos por la actuación de las actrices.



I'm about half way through #DontLookUp rn and let it be known... MARK . RYLANCE . IS . INCREDIBLE . IN . THIS? pic.twitter.com/tcYhF6N1vp

— Darragh HAS WATCHED RESURRECTIONS (@Darragh_Scanlon) December 24, 2021

¿De que trata la película?



Aunque la película es de ciencia ficción, en donde unos científicos se dan cuenta que un asteroide se impactara sobre la tierra, sin embargo, al dar aviso la indiferencia social los aborda.



I love the dark humor of #DontLookUp and the fact that no one seems to care the world is ending. Realistic touch. pic.twitter.com/3tdZihhhoj

— THEE Stephanie. (@qsteph) December 24, 2021

Y es que socialmente, se da a ver en el filme que existe una individualización sobre los hechos, y que se le ha restado importancia a las cosas realmente serias, principalmente la Casa Blanca quién está dirigida por una presidenta (Maryl Streep).



crying, shitting, throwing up, banging my head on the wall, jumping off the cliff, sobbing, shouting, crying again over cate blanchett and leonardo dicaprio #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/G7Q4Sntv31

— lari (@lwtydicaprio) December 26, 2021

Es entre vicios, adulterio, machismo, desórdenes mentales, corrupción y otros temas son llevados al nivel más oscuro y acido mientras el planeta cuenta sus últimos momentos.

#Don’tLookUp dura 2 horas con 18 minutos, está recomendada para un público de más de 16 años y se encuentra en el top 10 de las películas más vistas en Netflix.