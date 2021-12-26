Domingo, 26 de Diciembre del 2021

¡Impresionante! ‘Don’t Look Up’ de Netflix rompe redes sociales

Domingo, 26 Diciembre 2021 16:16
La plataforma de streaming Netflix, lanzó una nueva película llamada ‘Don’tLookUp’ que ha desatado la euforia en redes sociales

Elena Colorado

@Diario_Cambio



 La nueva película “Don’tLookUp” o “No mires arriba” de Netflix ha desatado la euforia en redes sociales.


Los actores Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence , Meryl Streep , Kate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, lograron enganchar al público de la plataforma de streaming.




En redes sociales, los cinéfilos mencionaron que se han sentido identificados con la película de sátira con un humor.




Además, los fans de Jennifer Lawrence y Ariana Grande, quedaron sorprendidos por la actuación de las actrices.




¿De que trata la película?



Aunque la película es de ciencia ficción, en donde unos científicos se dan cuenta que un asteroide se impactara sobre la tierra, sin embargo, al dar aviso la indiferencia social los aborda.




Y es que socialmente, se da a ver en el filme que existe una individualización sobre los hechos, y que se le ha restado importancia a las cosas realmente serias, principalmente la Casa Blanca quién está dirigida por una presidenta (Maryl Streep).




Es entre vicios, adulterio, machismo, desórdenes mentales, corrupción y otros temas son llevados al nivel más oscuro y acido mientras el planeta cuenta sus últimos momentos.




#Don’tLookUp dura 2 horas con 18 minutos, está recomendada para un público de más de 16 años y se encuentra en el top 10 de las películas más vistas en Netflix.

