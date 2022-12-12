1 Top
Lunes, 12 de Diciembre del 2022

¡Orgullo mexicano! Guillermo del Toro y Diego Luna, nominados para los Globos de Oro 2023

Lunes, 12 Diciembre 2022 10:59
¡Orgullo mexicano! Guillermo del Toro y Diego Luna, nominados para los Globos de Oro 2023

En los Globos de Oro se premiarán 27 categorías del cine y la televisión, donde destacan al menos tres nominados mexicanos como Guillermo del Toro y Diego Luna.

Redacción Diario CAMBIO

@Diario_Cambio



La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood reveló la lista de los nominados a las 27 categorías de la 80° entrega de los Globos de Oro, que se realizará el 10 de enero de 2023 en Los Ángeles.


Se premiará a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, la cual volverá a ser transmitida tras un año de reestructuración tras acusaciones de la falta de diversidad, por ello, se impulsaron cambios, dando apertura a sus miembros.


HBO Max y Netflix se encuentran dentro de las nominaciones con 14, en la cual la película The Banshees of Inisherin tiene ocho; Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro tiene tres. Mientras que la serie Abbott Elementary tiene cinco.


Mejor Película Drama



  • Avatar: El camino del agua

  • Elvis

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Top Gun: Maverick.


Mejor interpretación femenina película de drama



  • Cate Blanchett - Tár

  • Olivia Colman -Empire of light

  • Viola Davis - The woman king

  • Ana de Armas - Blonde

  • Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans


Mejor interpretación masculina película de drama



  • Austin Butler -Elvis

  • Brendan Fraser - The Whale

  • Hugh Jackman - The Son

  • Bill Nighy - Living

  • Jeremy Pope - The inspection


Mejor Película musical o comedia



  • Babylon

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Triangle of Sadness


Mejor interpretación femenina película musical o comedia



  • Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

  • Margot Robbie - Babylon

  • Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu

  • Emma Thompson - Good luck to you, Leo Grande

  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything everywhere all at once


Mejor interpretación masculina película musical o comedia



  • Diego Calva - Babylon

  • Daniel Craig - Glass onion: A Knives out mistery

  • Adam Driver - White noise

  • Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Ralph Fiennes - The Menu


Mejor película de animación



  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

  • Inu-Oh

  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

  • Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

  • Turning Red


Mejor Película habla no inglesa



  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Argentina, 1985

  • Close

  • Decision to Leave

  • RRR


Mejor interpretación actriz de reparto en cualquier película



  • Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere all at once

  • Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

  • Carey Mulligan - She said


Mejor interpretación actor de reparto en cualquier película



  • Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Brad Pitt - Babylon

  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere all at once

  • Eddie Redmayne - The Good nurse


Mejor Director de Película



  • James Cameron

  • Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan

  • Baz Luhrmann

  • Martin McDonagh

  • Steven Spielberg


Mejor guión de película



  • Todd Field

  • Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert

  • Martin McDonagh

  • Sarah Polley

  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner


Mejor banda sonora original



  • Carter Burwell

  • Alexandre Desplat

  • Hildur Gudnadóttir

  • Justin Hurwitz

  • John Williams


Mejor canción original



  • ‘Carolina’ – Taylor Swift

  • ‘Ciao Papa’ – Alexandre Desplat/ Roeban Katz/ Guillermo del Toro

  • ‘Hold my hand’ – Lady Gaga/ BloodPop/ Benjamin Rice

  • ‘Lift me up’ – Tems/ Rihanna/ Ryan Coogler/ Ludwig Göransson

  • ‘Naatu naatu’ – M.M. Keeravani/ Kala Bhairava/ Rahul Sipligunj


Mejor serie de televisión dramática



  • Better Call Saul

  • The Crown

  • House of the dragon

  • Ozark

  • Severance


Mejor interpretación femenina serie televisión drama



  • Emma D’Arcy

  • Laura Linney

  • Imelda Staunton

  • Hilary Swank

  • Zendaya


Mejor interpretación masculina serie televisión drama



  • Jeff Bridges

  • Kevin Costner

  • Diego Luna

  • Bob Odenkirk

  • Adam Scott


Mejor serie de televisión musical o comedia



  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • Only murders in the building

  • Wednesday


Mejor interpretación femenina serie musical o comedia



  • Quinta Brunson

  • Kaley Cuoco

  • Selena Gomez

  • Jenna Ortega

  • Jean Smart


Mejor interpretación masculina serie musical o comedia



  • Donald Glover

  • Bill Hader

  • Steve Martin

  • Martin Short

  • Jeremy Allen White


Mejor serie para televisión o de antología



  • Black Bird

  • Dahmer – Monster: The Feffrey Dahmer story

  • The Dropout

  • Pam & Tommy

  • The White lotus


Mejor interpretación femenina serie para televisión o de antología



  • Jessica Chastain

  • Julia Garner

  • Lily James

  • Julia Roberts

  • Amanda Seyfried


Mejor interpretación masculina serie para televisión o de antología



  • Taron Egerton

  • Colin Firth

  • Andrew Garfield

  • Evan Peters

  • Sebastian Stan


Mejor interpretación actriz de reparto en serie para televisión o de antología



  • Jennifer Coolidge

  • Claire Danes

  • Daisy Edgar-Jones

  • Niecy Nash

  • Aubrey Plaza


Mejor interpretación actor de reparto en serie para televisión o de antología



  • Murray Abraham

  • Domhnall Gleeson

  • Paul Walter Hauser

  • Richard Jenkins

  • Seth Rogen


Mejor interpretación actriz de reparto en serie musical o comedia



  • Elizabeth Debicki

  • Hannah Einbinder

  • Julia Garner

  • Janelle James

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph


Mejor interpretación actor de reparto en serie musical o comedia



  • John Lithgow

  • Jonathan Pryce

  • John Turturro

  • Tyler James Williams

  • Henry Winkler.


Información obtenida de: El Financiero

Google News - Diario Cambio
volver arriba

  • LO MÁS LEÍDO

  • Regionales: Minuto a Minuto