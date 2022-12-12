¡Orgullo mexicano! Guillermo del Toro y Diego Luna, nominados para los Globos de Oro 2023

La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood reveló la lista de los nominados a las 27 categorías de la 80° entrega de los Globos de Oro, que se realizará el 10 de enero de 2023 en Los Ángeles.
Se premiará a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, la cual volverá a ser transmitida tras un año de reestructuración tras acusaciones de la falta de diversidad, por ello, se impulsaron cambios, dando apertura a sus miembros.
HBO Max y Netflix se encuentran dentro de las nominaciones con 14, en la cual la película The Banshees of Inisherin tiene ocho; Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro tiene tres. Mientras que la serie Abbott Elementary tiene cinco.
Mejor Película Drama
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick.
Mejor interpretación femenina película de drama
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Olivia Colman -Empire of light
- Viola Davis - The woman king
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Mejor interpretación masculina película de drama
- Austin Butler -Elvis
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Hugh Jackman - The Son
- Bill Nighy - Living
- Jeremy Pope - The inspection
Mejor Película musical o comedia
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor interpretación femenina película musical o comedia
- Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie - Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
- Emma Thompson - Good luck to you, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything everywhere all at once
Mejor interpretación masculina película musical o comedia
- Diego Calva - Babylon
- Daniel Craig - Glass onion: A Knives out mistery
- Adam Driver - White noise
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes - The Menu
Mejor película de animación
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor Película habla no inglesa
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR
Mejor interpretación actriz de reparto en cualquier película
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere all at once
- Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan - She said
Mejor interpretación actor de reparto en cualquier película
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt - Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere all at once
- Eddie Redmayne - The Good nurse
Mejor Director de Película
- James Cameron
- Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan
- Baz Luhrmann
- Martin McDonagh
- Steven Spielberg
Mejor guión de película
- Todd Field
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
- Martin McDonagh
- Sarah Polley
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
Mejor banda sonora original
- Carter Burwell
- Alexandre Desplat
- Hildur Gudnadóttir
- Justin Hurwitz
- John Williams
Mejor canción original
- ‘Carolina’ – Taylor Swift
- ‘Ciao Papa’ – Alexandre Desplat/ Roeban Katz/ Guillermo del Toro
- ‘Hold my hand’ – Lady Gaga/ BloodPop/ Benjamin Rice
- ‘Lift me up’ – Tems/ Rihanna/ Ryan Coogler/ Ludwig Göransson
- ‘Naatu naatu’ – M.M. Keeravani/ Kala Bhairava/ Rahul Sipligunj
Mejor serie de televisión dramática
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Mejor interpretación femenina serie televisión drama
- Emma D’Arcy
- Laura Linney
- Imelda Staunton
- Hilary Swank
- Zendaya
Mejor interpretación masculina serie televisión drama
- Jeff Bridges
- Kevin Costner
- Diego Luna
- Bob Odenkirk
- Adam Scott
Mejor serie de televisión musical o comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only murders in the building
- Wednesday
Mejor interpretación femenina serie musical o comedia
- Quinta Brunson
- Kaley Cuoco
- Selena Gomez
- Jenna Ortega
- Jean Smart
Mejor interpretación masculina serie musical o comedia
- Donald Glover
- Bill Hader
- Steve Martin
- Martin Short
- Jeremy Allen White
Mejor serie para televisión o de antología
- Black Bird
- Dahmer – Monster: The Feffrey Dahmer story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White lotus
Mejor interpretación femenina serie para televisión o de antología
- Jessica Chastain
- Julia Garner
- Lily James
- Julia Roberts
- Amanda Seyfried
Mejor interpretación masculina serie para televisión o de antología
- Taron Egerton
- Colin Firth
- Andrew Garfield
- Evan Peters
- Sebastian Stan
Mejor interpretación actriz de reparto en serie para televisión o de antología
- Jennifer Coolidge
- Claire Danes
- Daisy Edgar-Jones
- Niecy Nash
- Aubrey Plaza
Mejor interpretación actor de reparto en serie para televisión o de antología
- Murray Abraham
- Domhnall Gleeson
- Paul Walter Hauser
- Richard Jenkins
- Seth Rogen
Mejor interpretación actriz de reparto en serie musical o comedia
- Elizabeth Debicki
- Hannah Einbinder
- Julia Garner
- Janelle James
- Sheryl Lee Ralph
Mejor interpretación actor de reparto en serie musical o comedia
- John Lithgow
- Jonathan Pryce
- John Turturro
- Tyler James Williams
- Henry Winkler.
Información obtenida de: El Financiero
Redacción Diario CAMBIO
@Diario_Cambio