¡No volveré a la caja! Youtuber es detenida por comerse un murciélago (VIDEO)

Las autoridades de Tailandia, informaron sobre la detención de la youtuber, Phonchanok Srisunaklua, esto luego de publicar un polémico video comiendo un murciélago.

Thai blogger faces five years in jail for videoing herself eating a WHOLE BAT in a bowl of soup - after viewers said she risked 'starting a pandemic'

Phonchanok Srisunaklua uploaded video of herself eating soup with bats in it

She described bats as being 'delicious' and is seen pic.twitter.com/uDycQOzRPX