Demandan a Donald Trump, tres de sus hijos y empresas por fraude

La fiscal general de Nueva York, Letitia James, presentó una demanda por fraude en contra del expresidente Donald Trump, tres de sus hijos y la empresa Trump, acusándolos de fraude.

Today, I filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for engaging in years of financial fraud to enrich himself, his family, and the Trump Organization.



There aren't two sets of laws for people in this nation: former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans.