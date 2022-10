¡Fui más que afortunada de conocerlo! JK Rowling despide a Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid en Harry Potter

Tristemente el mundo fantástico de Harry Potter está de luto, luego de que se diera a conocer el sensible fallecimiento de Robbie Coltrane, actor que interpretaba al entrañable personaje de Hagrid.

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z